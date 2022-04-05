TheStreet Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
SMTS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
