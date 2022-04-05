TheStreet Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

SMTS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,169 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

