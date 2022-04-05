Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TDW opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

