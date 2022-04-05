Time New Bank Tops One Day Trading Volume of $368,811.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $368,811.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00107322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.