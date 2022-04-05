Titan Coin Price Down 38.8% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $189,271.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006775 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

