Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan Medical.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMDI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter worth $2,268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 62.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter worth $43,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 118,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,561. The company has a market cap of $58.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

