Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan Medical.
Several brokerages recently commented on TMDI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 118,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,561. The company has a market cap of $58.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
About Titan Medical (Get Rating)
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
