Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $24.05

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $23.37. Toast shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 121,659 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Toast alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.