TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $753,009.83 and $53,666.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,795.22 or 0.99829778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00028007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

