Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 22nd

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $4,493,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

