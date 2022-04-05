Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 76,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

