Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 76,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.