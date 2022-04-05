Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.39% from the stock’s current price.
TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.68.
Shares of TXG traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.02. 159,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.72.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
