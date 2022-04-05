Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.39% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.68.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.02. 159,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.