Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 691,167 shares of company stock worth $83,383,415 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

