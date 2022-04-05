Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $30,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.53. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.