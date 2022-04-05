Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

