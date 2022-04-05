Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $43,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

