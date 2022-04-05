Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,994 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.59. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.