Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSQ opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.72. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 75.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.