Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

