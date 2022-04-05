Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 268 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 266 ($3.49) to GBX 268 ($3.51) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 335.67 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 273 ($3.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.24. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.64).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

