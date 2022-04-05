TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.83.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
TA traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.90. 407,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.28.
TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
