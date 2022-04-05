Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,835,080. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

