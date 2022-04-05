Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

TGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

