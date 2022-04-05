TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Shares of TRU opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.