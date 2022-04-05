TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

