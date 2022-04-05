Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Traton from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TRATF stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Traton has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

