Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,443. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.