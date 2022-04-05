Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Stock Price Up 2%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 170,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 880,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.48 million and a P/E ratio of 63.75.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Davidson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,885.25). Also, insider Albert Gourley purchased 110,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £43,273.62 ($56,752.29).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.