Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,404. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

