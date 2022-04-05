Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

DCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Tritium DCFC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 645,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,363. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

