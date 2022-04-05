TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 309,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,934. TrueBlue has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $983.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.