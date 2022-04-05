TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

