TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $125,550.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,506,532,094 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars.

