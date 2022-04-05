Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 6.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 16,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,342,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tuya by 2,428.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tuya by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tuya by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,684 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $7,115,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.