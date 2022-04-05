Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Twitter by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 103.4% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.