U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Stephens

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE:USX opened at $3.91 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 over the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 211,832 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $198,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

