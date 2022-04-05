UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €163.08 ($179.21).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU opened at €156.28 ($171.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.68. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.