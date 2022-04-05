UBS Group Boosts Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,324.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from €1,312.00 ($1,441.76) to €1,324.00 ($1,454.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $966.62.

HESAY opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.54. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

