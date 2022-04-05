UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

