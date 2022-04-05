Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $398.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

