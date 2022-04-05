Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE UA opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,246,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,438,000 after buying an additional 122,446 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

