Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.06. Unico American shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

