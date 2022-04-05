United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 48,360 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,019.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

