United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 753 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

