United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

