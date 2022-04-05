United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

