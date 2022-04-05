United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

