United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 212.14 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.75.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

