United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.80

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$101.80 and last traded at C$101.80, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.