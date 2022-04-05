United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.09. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 301,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,265. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

