United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on the stock.

UU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.78) on Monday. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 922 ($12.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.71), for a total transaction of £586,547.94 ($769,243.20). Also, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.59) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,760.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

