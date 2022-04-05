UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $14.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.43. 90,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $521.89. The stock has a market cap of $493.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.